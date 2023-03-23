Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,883,000 after purchasing an additional 248,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.75. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

