Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 1,110 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.2% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in NIKE were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $119.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26. The stock has a market cap of $186.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

