Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 472 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VUG opened at $241.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.