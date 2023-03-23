Papp L Roy & Associates Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after buying an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $79.18 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

