Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,034,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 1,697,924 shares.The stock last traded at $3.97 and had previously closed at $4.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $870.10 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 311,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,304.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,304.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,500 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

