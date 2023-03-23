Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYGGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Park City Group has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.12. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

