Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$39.33 Average PT from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.33.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$864,648.20. Insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Stock Up 9.7 %

Parkland Increases Dividend

Parkland stock opened at C$32.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.42. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

