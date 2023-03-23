PARTS iD (ID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

PARTS iD (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 24th.

PARTS iD Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of ID stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,475. PARTS iD has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

