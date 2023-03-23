Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $43.54 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.