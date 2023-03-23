Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

MRK opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

