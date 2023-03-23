Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $864,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.68 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.