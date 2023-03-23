Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

NYSE:NVO opened at $146.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.44.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

