Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 2,027 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $395.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.81 and its 200 day moving average is $392.06. The firm has a market cap of $295.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

