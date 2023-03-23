Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.1 %

TROW opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

