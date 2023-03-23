PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. PaySign had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million.
PAYS stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.
In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $100,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on PaySign from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on PaySign from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.
