PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. PaySign had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million.

PaySign Price Performance

PAYS stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

Get PaySign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $100,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PaySign

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on PaySign from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on PaySign from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PaySign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.