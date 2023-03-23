PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PDC Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.54. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after acquiring an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $147,838,000 after purchasing an additional 386,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 323,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

