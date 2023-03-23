Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $43.11 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $308.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.64 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 30.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

