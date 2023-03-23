Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.87), with a volume of 57449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.88).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Varda Shine purchased 24,755 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,051.55 ($24,624.28). Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

