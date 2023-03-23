Petrofac (LON:PFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.00

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 54.65 ($0.67), with a volume of 2140334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.90 ($0.71).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Petrofac Stock Down 5.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £285.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.65, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Insider Activity at Petrofac
About Petrofac
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
Featured Articles
