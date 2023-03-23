Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 80,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 602,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 56,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.