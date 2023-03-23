Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $10.25. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 4,155 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a P/E ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.