Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $10.25. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 4,155 shares changing hands.
PHAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Pharming Group Stock Down 6.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a P/E ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
