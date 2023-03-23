Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pharos Energy Price Performance

LON PHAR opened at GBX 22.81 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.14. Pharos Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 29.90 ($0.37). The company has a market cap of £98.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.25, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Pharos Energy

About Pharos Energy

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £984.62 ($1,209.16). Insiders have bought a total of 11,972 shares of company stock valued at $294,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

