Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pharos Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PHAR opened at GBX 22.81 ($0.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £98.47 million, a PE ratio of 281.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.14. Pharos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.90 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

About Pharos Energy

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett bought 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £985.92 ($1,210.76). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,972 shares of company stock valued at $294,902. Company insiders own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.