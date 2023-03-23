Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.57

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.57 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 52,946 shares.
Phoenix Global Resources Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of £181.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.13.
About Phoenix Global Resources
Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Argentina. It has interests in 11 operated assets and 4 non-operated assets in the Neuquén basin; two operated assets in the Cuyana basin; and three non-operated assets in the Austral basin. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
