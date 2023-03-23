Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

PHR stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,845. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 55.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,110,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,307,000 after buying an additional 394,599 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

