Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.95

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 242389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $866.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 640,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,320,000 after acquiring an additional 362,145 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,698,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 136,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,237,000 after buying an additional 303,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.