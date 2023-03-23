Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 53 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $10.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $658.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

