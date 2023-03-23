Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.21. 80,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

