Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Makes New $219,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IBB traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.21. The stock had a trading volume of 665,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,811. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

