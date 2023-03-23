Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 750 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 127,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

