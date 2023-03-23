Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Sells 846 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 218,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,737. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

