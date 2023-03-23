Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,070 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $43,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $192.35. The company had a trading volume of 232,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,510. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

