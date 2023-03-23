Piper Sandler Increases Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $170.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $138.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $143.51. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,047,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,550. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $19,936,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $13,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after buying an additional 97,684 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

