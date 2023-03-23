Piper Sandler Trims Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Target Price to $1.30

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $2.40 to $1.30 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.24.

NYSE BLND opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $51,456.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

