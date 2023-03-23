Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $184,346.04

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $73.42 million and approximately $184,346.04 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001328 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00134240 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 195,917,971 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

