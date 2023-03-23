PLATINCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $485,417.22 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0971 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $485,417.22 and $18,678.10 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.00359201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,163.16 or 0.26107984 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010198 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 731,140,397 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 731,132,122.83754 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.09701673 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $14,103.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

