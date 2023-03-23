Platt Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 16.7% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $239.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

