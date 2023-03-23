PlayDapp Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $125.40 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $125.40 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00359489 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,428.11 or 0.26128902 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010205 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

