Playtech (LON:PTEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 547.50 ($6.72), with a volume of 291329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549 ($6.74).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.46) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 562.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 525.64. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

