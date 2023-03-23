Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.58. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 169 shares traded.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a development stage company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and also the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based for products for the human pharmaceutical market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.