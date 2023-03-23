Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

LON PMP traded up GBX 21.05 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 373.55 ($4.59). The stock had a trading volume of 109,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 329.73. The stock has a market cap of £52.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,780.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. Portmeirion Group has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($7.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

