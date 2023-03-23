Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Portmeirion Group Stock Performance
LON PMP traded up GBX 21.05 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 373.55 ($4.59). The stock had a trading volume of 109,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 329.73. The stock has a market cap of £52.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,780.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. Portmeirion Group has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($7.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.32.
About Portmeirion Group
See Also
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.