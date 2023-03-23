PotCoin One Day Volume Reaches $239.74 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $446,059.78 and approximately $239.74 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.00328700 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00022021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011906 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000225 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,219,778 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

