PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Devendra Singh Sells 2,505 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,505 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $46,668.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PWSC opened at $18.97 on Thursday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

About PowerSchool

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

