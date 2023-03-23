PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

PWSC has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.09.

PowerSchool Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 1.02. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

In other news, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $86,602,098.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,118,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $32,192.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $86,602,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,118,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,398,436 shares of company stock valued at $88,612,846 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

