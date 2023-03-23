PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.
PWSC has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.09.
PowerSchool Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 1.02. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
