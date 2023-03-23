PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.03. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

PPX Mining Stock Up 25.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 929.93.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

