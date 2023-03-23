Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.01. Precigen shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 1,256,715 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
The firm has a market cap of $236.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
