Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.10

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.10 and last traded at $125.52, with a volume of 4305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.59.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $610.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

