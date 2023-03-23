Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.10

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.10 and last traded at $125.52, with a volume of 4305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.59.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $610.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85.
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
