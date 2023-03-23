Premia Price Reaches $0.87 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Premia has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $178,650.11 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00003166 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Premia has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

