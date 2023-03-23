Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Up 2%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.25). 584,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 787,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.22).

Premier Miton Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £160.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,691.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Premier Miton Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 5.97%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,666.67%.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

