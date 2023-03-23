Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.90

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 120818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $322.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PV. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

